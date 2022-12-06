Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s
 Stylish airport looks

Prerna
Verma

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara wore knee-high boots with a white top, blue jeans and a green jacket

The boots look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara wore wide-legged trousers and a white tie in the front crop top

The white casual look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara slayed in a beige-coloured tracksuit at the airport

The beige tracksuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Black abstract print

Kiara looks cute in this black abstract print skirt and crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim on denim look

Kiara looked sexy in slim-fit ripped denim that she paired with a denim shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

The tribal print

Kiara looks cool in track pants and a zipper of the same print

Image: Pinkvilla

Pink sharara set

Kiara looks pretty in a Pink crop top, sharara and a shrug

Image: Pinkvilla

Pink salwar kameez

Kiara is a vision in this Pink salwar kameez

Image: Pinkvilla

Black monkey wash print

Kiara looks funky in this black monkey wash dress that she paired with a white jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

The Orange and white look

Kiara wore orange tracks which she paired with a white crop top and wrapped an orange jacket around her waist

