Kiara Advani’s
Stylish airport looks
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara wore knee-high boots with a white top, blue jeans and a green jacket
The boots look
Kiara wore wide-legged trousers and a white tie in the front crop top
The white casual look
Kiara slayed in a beige-coloured tracksuit at the airport
The beige tracksuit
Black abstract print
Kiara looks cute in this black abstract print skirt and crop top
Denim on denim look
Kiara looked sexy in slim-fit ripped denim that she paired with a denim shirt
The tribal print
Kiara looks cool in track pants and a zipper of the same print
Pink sharara set
Kiara looks pretty in a Pink crop top, sharara and a shrug
Pink salwar kameez
Kiara is a vision in this Pink salwar kameez
Black monkey wash print
Kiara looks funky in this black monkey wash dress that she paired with a white jacket
The Orange and white look
Kiara wore orange tracks which she paired with a white crop top and wrapped an orange jacket around her waist
