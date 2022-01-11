Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Kiara Advani's stylish strappy blouses

Radiant in shades of pink

Kiara Advani swears by classy, delicately-embroidered blouses to stand out from the crowd, like this fuchsia pink strappy blouse with a deep neckline

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Blossoming romance

While florals were always in, Kiara knows how to make it work asshe dons this printed green sleeveless blouse

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Bohemian vibes

The star effused Bohemian vibes in thismulticoloured embellished blouse which was adorned with cowrie shells at the hem

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

 Absolutely stunning

She made a statement as she opted for a berry-toned, dibbi-embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Glistening!

The pretty actress looked like a million bucks in this risque, tear-drop-style neckline blouse embellished with mirror work

Video: Pinkvilla

A pop of pink

Injecting a pop of colour with fuchsia detailing on her black blouse, Kiara simply slayed it!

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Refreshing in pink

The diva takes the plunging neckline style to a whole new level in this mirror-embroidered pink choli featuring broad straps and backless detail

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Dramatic twist

Kiara adds the oomph factor to her look by pairing her chevron lehenga with a black plunging neckline blouse with an open back and the same chevron print at the hem

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Flashes of silver

Dressed in a wine-hued lehenga, Kiara teamed it with a matching sequin-embellished blouse with golden broad strappy sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

Ethereal touch

The actress gave a spin to her ivory saree by pairing it with a matching corset-style blouse and looked ethereal

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trends to follow based on your Zodiac

Click Here