Jan 11, 2022
Kiara Advani's stylish strappy blouses
Radiant in shades of pink
Kiara Advani swears by classy, delicately-embroidered blouses to stand out from the crowd, like this fuchsia pink strappy blouse with a deep neckline
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Blossoming romance
While florals were always in, Kiara knows how to make it work asshe dons this printed green sleeveless blouse
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Bohemian vibes
The star effused Bohemian vibes in thismulticoloured embellished blouse which was adorned with cowrie shells at the hem
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Absolutely stunning
She made a statement as she opted for a berry-toned, dibbi-embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Glistening!
The pretty actress looked like a million bucks in this risque, tear-drop-style neckline blouse embellished with mirror work
Video: Pinkvilla
A pop of pink
Injecting a pop of colour with fuchsia detailing on her black blouse, Kiara simply slayed it!
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Refreshing in pink
The diva takes the plunging neckline style to a whole new level in this mirror-embroidered pink choli featuring broad straps and backless detail
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Dramatic twist
Kiara adds the oomph factor to her look by pairing her chevron lehenga with a black plunging neckline blouse with an open back and the same chevron print at the hem
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Flashes of silver
Dressed in a wine-hued lehenga, Kiara teamed it with a matching sequin-embellished blouse with golden broad strappy sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla
Ethereal touch
The actress gave a spin to her ivory saree by pairing it with a matching corset-style blouse and looked ethereal
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
