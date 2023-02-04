Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s subtle makeup looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

Beauty

FEB 04, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani looks classy in this subtle dewy makeup

Dewy looks

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara highlighted her well-defined cheekbones

Highlighter on point

Disha Patani’s hot bikini looks

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks 

IImage: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her soft smokey eye makeup with highlighted cheeks and pink lips looks attractiv

Smokey eyes

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her nude makeup look is in trend these days 

Natural beauty

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She amped up her look with dramatic mascara and tinted blush 

Go Glam

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Opt for subtle earthy tones just like Kiara did

Subtle look

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She has opted for a gold-tone metallic to complement her yellow outfit

Go the Metallic way

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She likes to keep her makeup subtle and minimal with glossy lips

Glossy lips

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She applied golden highlighter on her cheekbones

Golden glow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here