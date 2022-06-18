Heading 3

Kiara Advani's summer chic looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you are under the impression that corsets don't work for summer, then Kiara Advani will make you reconsider it. Wearing a strapless blue corset top with high-rise, flared pants

Cool co-ords

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress decides to beat the heat in Bohemian style by donning a gold-embellished cowl neckline top with printed high-waisted pants and a matching bandana on the head

Bohemian flair

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Injecting a hint of fun into her look, the diva went for a quirky denim jumpsuit that came with checkered prints and featured a halter neckline and a cut-out detail

Wacky and chic

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Looking like a bundle of sunshine in this sleeveless yellow crop with the front secured with brass grommets and styled with matching high-rise pants

Bright and edgy

She looks like a breath of fresh air in this white sequin-embellished saree paired with a matching corset-style blouse

Fresh and glam

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

As the temperatures rise, ditch your heavy lehenga and go the Kiara way, who wore a strappy blue printed choli, blush pink skirt bearing wildflowers and flamingo prints with a dupatta

Delightsome

Video: Pinkvilla

Adding to her list of perfect summer looks is this breezy sky blue shirt dress with a high-low hemline

Easy breezy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this white, heavily embroidered, plunging neckline bralette that came with an asymmetrical hemline worn with flared white pants

Stunning

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Denims are just the forever cool pieces! The Shershaah star went in for a floral print denim jacket and edgy skirt set teamed with a white bralette

Casual-cool

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Lastly, she made our hearts swoon in this floral co-ord set featuring a bandeau top and tiered ruffled skirt

Floral charm

