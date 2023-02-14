Kiara-Alia: Best hairstyles for wedding
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress opted for a low-rise braided bun with centre-parted hair adorned with deep magenta pink coloured flowers
Kiara Advani
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The comfortable bohemian hairdo gave the right mix of modernity and freshness
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A centre parted hair pulled back neatly in a mid-rise bun for the pheras to highlight the matha patti, nath
Katrina Kaif
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Her simple bridal look was completed with a high bun hairdo heavy maang tikka and heavy jewellery
Yami Gautam
Image: Shraddha Mishra Instagram
The actress opted for a bun with gajras to complete the bridal look
Dia Mirza
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Her hair was effortless because of heavy jewellery. Just a middle parting, pulled back for matha patti
Deepika Padukone
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Her look was completed with a simple bun hairdo adorning pink and yellow roses
Anushka Sharma
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She tied up her hair in a low bun
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty
The classic bun with a middle partition was blurred by her polki maang-tikka
