Kiara-Alia: Best hairstyles for wedding

FEB 14, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress opted for a low-rise braided bun with centre-parted hair adorned with deep magenta pink coloured flowers

Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The comfortable bohemian hairdo gave the right mix of modernity and freshness

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A centre parted hair pulled back neatly in a mid-rise bun for the pheras to highlight the matha patti, nath

Katrina Kaif

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Her simple bridal look was completed with a high bun hairdo heavy maang tikka and heavy jewellery

Yami Gautam

Image: Shraddha Mishra Instagram

The actress opted for a bun with gajras to complete the bridal look

Dia Mirza

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Her hair was effortless because of heavy jewellery. Just a middle parting, pulled back for matha patti

Deepika Padukone

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Her look was completed with a simple bun hairdo adorning pink and yellow roses

Anushka Sharma

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She tied up her hair in a low bun

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty


The classic bun with a middle partition was blurred by her polki maang-tikka

