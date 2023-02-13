Heading 3

Kiara-Alia: Dresses for Valentine’s Day

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress’ white colour bodycon dress is perfect for a dinner date

Kiara Advani

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In case you want to wear anything in floral then Deepika’s dress is a good choice

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The chic look of Anushka Sharma is a simple and elegant choice

Anushka Sharma

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The white colour high-slit dress will make the evening more special

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ruffled dress is trending and is also the perfect choice for your night party

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looks gorgeous in golden colour mini dress

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She is looking beautiful in multi colour ruffle dress

 Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress is looking gorgeous in a white colour mini dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is looking fresh like a flower in this light yellow colour dress

 Yami Gautam

