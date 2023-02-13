Kiara-Alia: Dresses for Valentine’s Day
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress’ white colour bodycon dress is perfect for a dinner date
Kiara Advani
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In case you want to wear anything in floral then Deepika’s dress is a good choice
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The chic look of Anushka Sharma is a simple and elegant choice
Anushka Sharma
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The white colour high-slit dress will make the evening more special
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ruffled dress is trending and is also the perfect choice for your night party
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looks gorgeous in golden colour mini dress
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She is looking beautiful in multi colour ruffle dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a white colour mini dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She is looking fresh like a flower in this light yellow colour dress
Yami Gautam
