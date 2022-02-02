Fashion

 P R Gayathri

FEB 02, 2022

Kiara to Alia in stunning white outfits 

Alia Bhatt

Love how Alia’s blazer dress has lapels and the wrap-detail is being held together with multiple silver buttons and that slit brings a whole lotta sensuous vibe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Love at first look! Here's the epitome of sexy dressing done right

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the industry, Disha Patani set fire to our hearts by picking out a white crop top and pairing it with a high-waisted white slit skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani

Trust Nora Fatehi to look absolutely breath-taking in anything she wears! She picked out a coordinated outfit that featured a white bustier crop top and paired it with an A-line midi skirt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi

For her birthday a couple of years ago, the Kabir Singh actress stepped out in a simple white outfit that was spiced up with her Chanel crossbody bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

Tara’s love for white outfits and minimalistic silhouettes is very known. She looked snazzy in this white blazer dress flaunting her toned legs

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

For the Pride parade in NYC, PeeCee picked out an elegant skirt and top set from Aeron that made for a relaxed yet stylish look

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Roohi actress’s simple yet stunning look in a white strappy bodycon dress was teamed with vibrant heels that got our eyes!

Image: Pinkvilla 

Janhvi Kapoor

We all need a dress that gives us the hope of bringing drama to us. What better than this textured white dress?

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The star kid picked her rivet lace white maxi dress from resort fashion brand, The IASO that featured a square neck, embroidered golden circular button details and lacework at the borders

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

The diva simply looked stunning in her pleated midi dress that’s perfect for a brunch date

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

