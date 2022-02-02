Fashion
P R Gayathri
FEB 02, 2022
Kiara to Alia in stunning white outfits
Alia Bhatt
Love how Alia’s blazer dress has lapels and the wrap-detail is being held together with multiple silver buttons and that slit brings a whole lotta sensuous vibe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Love at first look! Here's the epitome of sexy dressing done right
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the industry, Disha Patani set fire to our hearts by picking out a white crop top and pairing it with a high-waisted white slit skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani
Trust Nora Fatehi to look absolutely breath-taking in anything she wears! She picked out a coordinated outfit that featured a white bustier crop top and paired it with an A-line midi skirt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
For her birthday a couple of years ago, the Kabir Singh actress stepped out in a simple white outfit that was spiced up with her Chanel crossbody bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Tara’s love for white outfits and minimalistic silhouettes is very known. She looked snazzy in this white blazer dress flaunting her toned legs
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
For the Pride parade in NYC, PeeCee picked out an elegant skirt and top set from Aeron that made for a relaxed yet stylish look
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The Roohi actress’s simple yet stunning look in a white strappy bodycon dress was teamed with vibrant heels that got our eyes!
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
We all need a dress that gives us the hope of bringing drama to us. What better than this textured white dress?
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The star kid picked her rivet lace white maxi dress from resort fashion brand, The IASO that featured a square neck, embroidered golden circular button details and lacework at the borders
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
The diva simply looked stunning in her pleated midi dress that’s perfect for a brunch date
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
