Kiara-Deepika: Celebs' bridal looks 

FEB 14, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara opted natural and soft-toned makeup, with nude eyeshadow, mascara, blushed cheeks, and pink glossy lips

 Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress used pink blush, kohl, a dewy base, and mascara. She went with a nude lip colour and completed her look with a small maroon bindi

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya embraced the minimal glam look. Pink blush, subtle pink eyeshadow, nude tinted lips was her makeup look

 Athiya Shetty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked pretty in all-matte look with soft-nude makeup palettes and subtle eyeshadow with naturally tinted brows and kohl eyes

Katrina Kaif

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She did her makeup with a natural base, minimal highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, and striking red lipstick

Yami Gautam

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

She went for natural makeup with a hint of blush and highlighter and kohl eyes

Dia Mirza

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

She chose a minimal makeup look with a soft liner-less look, smudged brown kohl, and heavy mascara

Anushka Sharma

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She wore a red hue for the eyes, cheeks, and lips to match her bright red lehenga

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She chose heavy smokey eyes with a hint of shimmer along with bronze colour palettes

Deepika Padukone

