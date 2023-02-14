Kiara-Deepika: Celebs' bridal looks
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara opted natural and soft-toned makeup, with nude eyeshadow, mascara, blushed cheeks, and pink glossy lips
Kiara Advani
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress used pink blush, kohl, a dewy base, and mascara. She went with a nude lip colour and completed her look with a small maroon bindi
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya embraced the minimal glam look. Pink blush, subtle pink eyeshadow, nude tinted lips was her makeup look
Athiya Shetty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked pretty in all-matte look with soft-nude makeup palettes and subtle eyeshadow with naturally tinted brows and kohl eyes
Katrina Kaif
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She did her makeup with a natural base, minimal highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, and striking red lipstick
Yami Gautam
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
She went for natural makeup with a hint of blush and highlighter and kohl eyes
Dia Mirza
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
She chose a minimal makeup look with a soft liner-less look, smudged brown kohl, and heavy mascara
Anushka Sharma
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She wore a red hue for the eyes, cheeks, and lips to match her bright red lehenga
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She chose heavy smokey eyes with a hint of shimmer along with bronze colour palettes
Deepika Padukone
