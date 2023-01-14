Kiara inspired necklaces for Sankranti
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The necklace which is encrusted with pearls, jade stones and studs is the perfect accessory for this Makar Sankranti
Necklace with pearl and jade stones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks every inch a regal queen in this blue lehenga accessorised with an antique choker
Antique choker
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She wore a yellow sharara and styled it with a double-layered diamond necklace
Double-layered diamond necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
For her yellow and white lehenga, she picked a choker with green stones
Choker with green stones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She picked a three tiered polki stone necklace for her glamorous ensemble
Tiered polki neck-piece
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She opted for a multi-stringed necklace for adding a special touch to her sharara look
Multi-stringed necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She styled her black saree with a bindi and a choker necklace embellished with studs and green gemstones
Choker necklace with green gemstones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks beautiful in a choker that was embellished with diamonds and studs
Diamond choker
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s torque necklace encrusted with diamonds looks lovely
Torque necklace
