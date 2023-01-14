Heading 3

Kiara inspired necklaces for Sankranti

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

The necklace which is encrusted with pearls, jade stones and studs is the perfect accessory for this Makar Sankranti

Necklace with pearl and jade stones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks every inch a regal queen in this blue lehenga accessorised with an antique choker 

Antique choker

Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad’s stylish pics

Celeb-inspired sharara looks for Lohri

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She wore a yellow sharara and styled it with a double-layered diamond necklace 

Double-layered diamond necklace 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

For her yellow and white lehenga, she picked a choker with green stones 

Choker with green stones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She picked a three tiered polki stone necklace for her glamorous ensemble 

Tiered polki neck-piece 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She opted for a multi-stringed necklace for adding a special touch to her sharara look 

Multi-stringed necklace 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She styled her black saree with a bindi and a choker necklace embellished with studs and green gemstones 

Choker necklace with green gemstones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks beautiful in a choker that was embellished with diamonds and studs

Diamond choker 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s torque necklace encrusted with diamonds looks lovely 

Torque necklace

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here