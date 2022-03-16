FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 16, 2022
Kiara To Kriti: Celebs in a yellow dress
Kiara Advani
The Shershaah actress looked like an absolute diva in this embellished yellow ensemble with a sexy thigh-high slit
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kriti exuded princess vibes in a pretty yellow gown adorned with golden embroidered work on the front and back till the waist
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti Sanon
Hollywood star Lady Gaga sported an unconventional satin yellow Gucci dress that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
American supermodel Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a bright yellow strapless mini dress that she paired with a matching trench coat
Gigi Hadid
Image: Getty Images
Nora struck a sexy figure in this lemon yellow ribbed midi dress with thin strappy sleeves
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Gehraiyaan girl looked like sunshine in a lacey yellow dress with off-shoulder sleeves
Ananya Panday
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Kareena looked like a diva in a one-shouldered gown with a gold metal belt across her slender waistline
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Jacqueline rocked the shade as she sported a ruched yellow bodycon number with a cold-shoulder silhouette
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Alaya gave us an easy yet stylish look as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon midi dress
Alaya F
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Katrina gave her stamp of approval to the shade as she picked out a bodycon number with a midi-length hemline
Katrina Kaif
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
