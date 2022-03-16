FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 16, 2022

Kiara To Kriti: Celebs in a yellow dress

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress looked like an absolute diva in this embellished yellow ensemble with a sexy thigh-high slit

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kriti exuded princess vibes in a pretty yellow gown adorned with golden embroidered work on the front and back till the waist

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti Sanon

Hollywood star Lady Gaga sported an unconventional satin yellow Gucci dress that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

American supermodel Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a bright yellow strapless mini dress that she paired with a matching trench coat

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty Images

Nora struck a sexy figure in this lemon yellow ribbed midi dress with thin strappy sleeves

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Gehraiyaan girl looked like sunshine in a lacey yellow dress with off-shoulder sleeves

Ananya Panday

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Kareena looked like a diva in a one-shouldered gown with a gold metal belt across her slender waistline

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Jacqueline rocked the shade as she sported a ruched yellow bodycon number with a cold-shoulder silhouette

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Alaya gave us an easy yet stylish look as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon midi dress

Alaya F

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Katrina gave her stamp of approval to the shade as she picked out a bodycon number with a midi-length hemline

Katrina Kaif

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

