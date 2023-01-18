Heading 3

Kiara-Shanaya: Celebs in pantsuits 

Hardika Gupta 

FASHION

JAN 18, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia exudes elegance in this yellow pantsuit

Alia Bhatt

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks trendy in this plaid pantsuit 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo steals our hearts in this look

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi’s tie–dye pantsuit is a must-have in every closet 

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi’s sequin pantsuit has shades of every colour 

Nora Fatehi

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s white pantsuit looks chic 

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara amped up her style with a purple pantsuit 

Kiara Advani

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks gorgeous in this coffee brown pantsuit 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi defines elegance in this deep purple pantsuit 

Aditi Rao Hydari

