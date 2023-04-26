Heading 3

Kiara-Shilpa in JJ Valaya Couture

APRIL 26, 2023

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

The skirt of her dress has a printed design with foil detailing at the hem, and she is wearing a brown belt around her waist

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

At the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Sonam Kapoor wore a custom-made JJ Valaya couture that made her look regal

Sonam Kapoor

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

At Lakme Fashion Week, Rashmika wore a black and gold outfit designed by him, which featured a gilded blouse with a backless design. The modern drape of the outfit included a belt

Rashmika Mandanna

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

JJ Valaya's signature zebra print saree and embroidered blouse were worn by Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

Raveena Tandon paired a black top with a flared skirt in a classic zebra print

Raveena Tandon

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

To complement her classic black saree, Huma Qureshi wore a full-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline

Huma Qureshi

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

Wearing a JJ Valaya Signature Chevron printed saree, the actress paired it with a retro-style blouse featuring puffed-up sleeves. The saree had a monochrome design

Shefali Shah

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

In the Nomade series, Neha Dhupia looked stunning wearing a kaftan with a zebra print design

Neha Dhupia

Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram

The border of the striking piece had an inverse chevron print in black and white, and there were red and brown stripes running the entire length of it

Mouni Roy

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Kiara chose another unconventional monochromatic outfit by designer JJ Valaya

Kiara Advani

