Kiara-Shilpa in JJ Valaya Couture
APRIL 26, 2023
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
The skirt of her dress has a printed design with foil detailing at the hem, and she is wearing a brown belt around her waist
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
At the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Sonam Kapoor wore a custom-made JJ Valaya couture that made her look regal
Sonam Kapoor
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
At Lakme Fashion Week, Rashmika wore a black and gold outfit designed by him, which featured a gilded blouse with a backless design. The modern drape of the outfit included a belt
Rashmika Mandanna
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
JJ Valaya's signature zebra print saree and embroidered blouse were worn by Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
Raveena Tandon paired a black top with a flared skirt in a classic zebra print
Raveena Tandon
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
To complement her classic black saree, Huma Qureshi wore a full-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline
Huma Qureshi
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
Wearing a JJ Valaya Signature Chevron printed saree, the actress paired it with a retro-style blouse featuring puffed-up sleeves. The saree had a monochrome design
Shefali Shah
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
In the Nomade series, Neha Dhupia looked stunning wearing a kaftan with a zebra print design
Neha Dhupia
Image- JJ Valaya’s Instagram
The border of the striking piece had an inverse chevron print in black and white, and there were red and brown stripes running the entire length of it
Mouni Roy
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara chose another unconventional monochromatic outfit by designer JJ Valaya
Kiara Advani
