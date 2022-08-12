Heading 3
Kiara To Sonam : Divas in a maxi dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked smoking hot in an abstract-print maxi dress by Shivan & Narresh
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Kabir Singh star looked pretty as always in a blue and white printed maxi dress by Arpita Mehta
Kiara Advani
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sona opted for a House Of Eda crinkle silk chiffon maxi dress featuring an aviary-inspired printed artwork
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
For a dinner date, Sonam wore a bright yellow maxi dress that looked gorgeous on her
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The young diva looked chic in her rivet lace white maxi dress from resort fashion brand, The IASO
Shanaya Kapoor
While lounging at home, Lolo kept it simple in a peach mid-length fit-and-flare dress by designer Anita Dongre
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star looked beautiful in a serene cotton-silk dress that is perfect for wearing on a breezy day
Dia Mirza
At the airport, the Saaho actress was seen sporting a simple yet pretty printed maxi dress
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Bebo picked out a simple white maxi dress with spaghetti straps and aced the laid-back style like a true fashionista!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya’s Urvashi Kaur maxi dress was romantic, bohemian-inspired, and everything in between!
Athiya Shetty
