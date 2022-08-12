Heading 3

Kiara To Sonam : Divas in a maxi dress

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked smoking hot in an abstract-print maxi dress by Shivan & Narresh

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The Kabir Singh star looked pretty as always in a blue and white printed maxi dress by Arpita Mehta

Kiara Advani

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sona opted for a House Of Eda crinkle silk chiffon maxi dress featuring an aviary-inspired printed artwork

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

For a dinner date, Sonam wore a bright yellow maxi dress that looked gorgeous on her

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The young diva looked chic in her rivet lace white maxi dress from resort fashion brand, The IASO

Shanaya Kapoor

While lounging at home, Lolo kept it simple in a peach mid-length fit-and-flare dress by designer Anita Dongre

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star looked beautiful in a serene cotton-silk dress that is perfect for wearing on a breezy day

Dia Mirza

At the airport, the Saaho actress was seen sporting a simple yet pretty printed maxi dress

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Bebo picked out a simple white maxi dress with spaghetti straps and aced the laid-back style like a true fashionista!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Athiya’s Urvashi Kaur maxi dress was romantic, bohemian-inspired, and everything in between!

Athiya Shetty

