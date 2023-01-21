Kiara-Tara: Divas in sequin sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 21, 2023
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The Roohi actress made jaws drop as she stepped out in a white saree replete with sequins in blue and pink
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress rocked a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree
Kiara Advani
10 Glam sequin sarees we love
Steal worthy sarees from celebs' closets
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress turned heads in a majestic black and gold sequinned Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked gorgeous in a silver sequin saree with a holographic effect and a plunging-neck blouse
Tara Sutaria
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu singer exuded diva vibes in an all-pink sequined saree by Akanksha Gajria
Nora Fatehi
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
The starlet made a stunning appearance in a beige sequin saree replete with zari work
Suhana Khan
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi channelled her inner glam desi girl in this sequinned mint green saree by Manish Malhotra
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sanon glammed things up in an all-black saree embellished with oodles of sequins
Kriti Sanon
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra.
Shanaya Kapoor
