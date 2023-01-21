Heading 3

Kiara-Tara: Divas in sequin sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The Roohi actress made jaws drop as she stepped out in a white saree replete with sequins in blue and pink 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The Shershaah actress rocked a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree 

Kiara Advani 

10 Glam sequin sarees we love

Steal worthy sarees from celebs' closets

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Pathaan actress turned heads in a majestic black and gold sequinned Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara looked gorgeous in a silver sequin saree with a holographic effect and a plunging-neck blouse

Tara Sutaria 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu singer exuded diva vibes in an all-pink sequined saree by Akanksha Gajria

Nora Fatehi

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

The starlet made a stunning appearance in a beige sequin saree replete with zari work

Suhana Khan 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi channelled her inner glam desi girl in this sequinned mint green saree by Manish Malhotra

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Sanon glammed things up in an all-black saree embellished with oodles of sequins

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Shanaya Kapoor

