Kiara-Tara who pulled off the Neon Trend
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti paired a cowl neck neon orange top with red bottoms and a waist belt
Kriti Kharbanda
Image Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked gorgeous in a neon pink blazer dress that she paired with matching pointed-toe heels
Kiara Advani
Image Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Ms. Sanon was a true fashionista in this neon dress. She elevated the charm of the outfit by pairing it with thigh-high boots
Image Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika exuded glam in a neon coloured pant suit. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and a neatly tied ponytail
Malaika Arora
Image Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya wore a strapless neon green mini dress with minimal accessories
Ananya Panday
Image Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked like a spotlight herself in a pop-tastic neon green saree
Sonakshi Sinha
Image Deepika Padukone Instagram
The Pathaan actor donned a neon orange dress with a thigh-high slit. Deepika completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and chunky golden earrings
Deepika Padukone
Image Sonam kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor raised the bar with her beautiful neon pink one-shoulder jumpsuit
Sonam Kapoor
Image Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora looks glamorous in a neon green bodycon dress
Nora Fatehi
Image Tara sutaria Instagram
Tara adding her sassy share to the neon trend, was seen looking all at ease in this green neon co-ord set
Tara Sutaria
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.