Kiara-Tara who pulled off the Neon Trend

APRIL 27, 2023

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti paired a cowl neck neon orange top with red bottoms and a waist belt

Kriti Kharbanda

Image Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked gorgeous in a neon pink blazer dress that she paired with matching pointed-toe heels

Kiara Advani

Image Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Ms. Sanon was a true fashionista in this neon dress. She elevated the charm of the outfit by pairing it with thigh-high boots

Image Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika exuded glam in a neon coloured pant suit. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and a neatly tied ponytail

Malaika Arora

Image Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya wore a strapless neon green mini dress with minimal accessories

Ananya Panday

Image Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked like a spotlight herself in a pop-tastic neon green saree

Sonakshi Sinha

Image Deepika Padukone Instagram

The Pathaan actor donned a neon orange dress with a thigh-high slit. Deepika completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and chunky golden earrings

Deepika Padukone

Image Sonam kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor raised the bar with her beautiful neon pink one-shoulder jumpsuit

Sonam Kapoor

Image Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora looks glamorous in a neon green bodycon dress

Nora Fatehi

Image Tara sutaria Instagram

Tara adding her sassy share to the neon trend, was seen looking all at ease in this green neon co-ord set

Tara Sutaria

