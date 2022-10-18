Heading 3

Kiara To Kriti: Divas In A black saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Draped to perfection in an all-black Manish Malhotra saree, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star proves that a black ensemble gets the first preference it deserves!

Kiara Advani

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Clad in a custom black saree with a halter neck backless blouse, the Mimi actress gives us a lesson on how to dazzle in a classic six-yard drape.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Pari looked elegant in a sheer black saree adorned with horizontal sequin embroidery, scalloped borders, and intricate lace and floral embroidery.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

The Bell Bottom actress looked ravishing in a solid black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders and multi-coloured feather adornments along the pallu. 

Vaani Kapoor 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

For a chat show, Deepika picked out a black chiffon saree that sat well with a close neck and full-sleeved blouse, and a statement belt. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Lolo managed to ace a timeless classic style with her black organza saree adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery and a sequin border.

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Aditi looked elegant in a black Raw Mango satin silk saree featuring hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari. 

Aditi Rao

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Dhak Dhak girl aced the ethnic trend in a sequined Manish Malhotra creation. 

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree that came with pink and yellow floral prints on it. 

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla 

Mira Rajput showed us how to rock the shade as she stepped out in a pre-draped saree with an embellished pallu.

Mira Rajput

