Kiara To Kriti: Divas In A black saree
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Draped to perfection in an all-black Manish Malhotra saree, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star proves that a black ensemble gets the first preference it deserves!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Clad in a custom black saree with a halter neck backless blouse, the Mimi actress gives us a lesson on how to dazzle in a classic six-yard drape.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari looked elegant in a sheer black saree adorned with horizontal sequin embroidery, scalloped borders, and intricate lace and floral embroidery.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Bell Bottom actress looked ravishing in a solid black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders and multi-coloured feather adornments along the pallu.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a chat show, Deepika picked out a black chiffon saree that sat well with a close neck and full-sleeved blouse, and a statement belt.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lolo managed to ace a timeless classic style with her black organza saree adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery and a sequin border.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked elegant in a black Raw Mango satin silk saree featuring hand-embroidered wreath border, punctuated with pearls and zari.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl aced the ethnic trend in a sequined Manish Malhotra creation.
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree that came with pink and yellow floral prints on it.
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput showed us how to rock the shade as she stepped out in a pre-draped saree with an embellished pallu.
