pinkvilla
Shefali
Fernandes
OCT 21, 2022
FASHION
Kiara to Sara
Diwali outfit inspiration
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani is seen dressed in a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara by Ritika Mirchandani's clothing label
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory sharara set by Faraz Manan. It also featured intricate embroidery and embellishments on it
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor picked a bright neon pink sharara set by Manish Malhotra. She added a pair of emerald earrings along with her outfit
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra dazzled in an ivory-white lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. To complete her look, she added bangles and a choker necklace
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a green and yellow paisley print by Sabyasachi. She styled her ruffled drape with an off-shoulder blouse and gold belt
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria opted for an ivory modern co-ord set by Manish Malhotra and complemented her outfit with a matching stole
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma picked a multicoloured skirt and a full-sleeved blouse covered in intricate embellishments by Sabysachi
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a beige embroidered and tasseled hem kurta and sharara pants combo by Tarun Tahiliani couture
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora donned a high-neck black full sleeves crop top. She teamed it up with a metallic rose golden crushed material lehenga skirt
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a stunning sharara set by Anita Dongre and was accompanied by a plain dupatta of the same colour
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.