Shefali
Fernandes

OCT 21, 2022

FASHION

Kiara to Sara
Diwali outfit inspiration

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani is seen dressed in a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara by Ritika Mirchandani's clothing label

Kiara Advani

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory sharara set by Faraz Manan. It also featured intricate embroidery and embellishments on it

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor picked a bright neon pink sharara set by Manish Malhotra. She added a pair of emerald earrings along with her outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in an ivory-white lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. To complete her look, she added bangles and a choker necklace

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a green and yellow paisley print by Sabyasachi. She styled her ruffled drape with an off-shoulder blouse and gold belt

Alia Bhatt

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria opted for an ivory modern co-ord set by Manish Malhotra and complemented her outfit with a matching stole

Tara Sutaria

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma picked a multicoloured skirt and a full-sleeved blouse covered in intricate embellishments by Sabysachi

Anushka Sharma

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a beige embroidered and tasseled hem kurta and sharara pants combo by Tarun Tahiliani couture

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora donned a high-neck black full sleeves crop top. She teamed it up with a metallic rose golden crushed material lehenga skirt

Malaika Arora

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a stunning sharara set by Anita Dongre and was accompanied by a plain dupatta of the same colour

Katrina Kaif

