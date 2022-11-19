Heading 3

Kiara to Tara: Stars in strapless blouse

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 19, 2022

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a black saree from Jade By Monica and Karishma and a strapless bralette-styled blouse with a sweetheart neckline

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Deepika Padukone

 Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a gold and black block-printed saree by Sabyasachi and matched it with a strapless blouse that had embroidery on it

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani donned a dazzling ivory saree from the shelves of the Amrita Thakur's label and wore a matching strapless corset blouse

 Kiara Advani

Source: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday ditched the traditional blouse and wore the top in a bustier style that had embroidery detail and mirrorwork on it

Ananya Panday

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Tara Sutaria wore a strapless, corset-style top paired with an A-line fitted skirt and a matching dupatta by Manish Malhotra

Tara Sutaria

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor wore a pink off-shoulder blouse by Manish Malhotra that was cropped enough to give us a peek at her toned midriff

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore saree which featured an off-shoulder blouse with heavily embellished and a handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wore an outfit from Ridhi Mehra and her strapless blouse gave a modern style concept in white and red prints

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a contrasting strapless blouse that featured black and white stripes and a plunging neckline

 Kriti Sanon

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a heavily embellished off-shoulder blouse from Falguni Shane Peacock India

Disha Patani

