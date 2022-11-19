Kiara to Tara: Stars in strapless blouse
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 19, 2022
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a black saree from Jade By Monica and Karishma and a strapless bralette-styled blouse with a sweetheart neckline
Source: Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a gold and black block-printed saree by Sabyasachi and matched it with a strapless blouse that had embroidery on it
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani donned a dazzling ivory saree from the shelves of the Amrita Thakur's label and wore a matching strapless corset blouse
Source: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday ditched the traditional blouse and wore the top in a bustier style that had embroidery detail and mirrorwork on it
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a strapless, corset-style top paired with an A-line fitted skirt and a matching dupatta by Manish Malhotra
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor wore a pink off-shoulder blouse by Manish Malhotra that was cropped enough to give us a peek at her toned midriff
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore saree which featured an off-shoulder blouse with heavily embellished and a handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty wore an outfit from Ridhi Mehra and her strapless blouse gave a modern style concept in white and red prints
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a contrasting strapless blouse that featured black and white stripes and a plunging neckline
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a heavily embellished off-shoulder blouse from Falguni Shane Peacock India
