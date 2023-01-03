Heading 3

Kiara's Advani's
elegant necklaces 

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

To accesorise her stunning black gown, Kira wore a pendant with a black gemstone

Black pendant 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress made a statement in this black saree teamed up with bindi and a choker necklace embellished with studs and green gemstones 

Choker necklace with green gemstones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She chose a four tiered polki stone necklace for her glamorous ensemble 

Tiered Polki necklace 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She picked a multi-stringed necklace to add a special touch to her sharara look 

Multi-stringed necklace 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

For her yellow and white ensemble, she picked a choker with green stones 

Choker with green stones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She wore a yellow sharara and completed the look with a double-layered diamond necklace 

Double-layered diamond necklace 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks every inch a regal queen in this blue lehenga accecorised with an antique choker 

Antique choker

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

The necklace which is encrusted with pearls, jade stones and studs is the perfect accessory for any festival 

Necklace with Pearl and jade stones 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her torque necklace which was encrusted with diamonds looks lovely 

Torque necklace

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks like a vision to behold in a choker that was embellished with diamonds and studs

Diamond choker 

