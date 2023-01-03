Kiara's Advani's
elegant necklaces
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
To accesorise her stunning black gown, Kira wore a pendant with a black gemstone
Black pendant
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress made a statement in this black saree teamed up with bindi and a choker necklace embellished with studs and green gemstones
Choker necklace with green gemstones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She chose a four tiered polki stone necklace for her glamorous ensemble
Tiered Polki necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She picked a multi-stringed necklace to add a special touch to her sharara look
Multi-stringed necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
For her yellow and white ensemble, she picked a choker with green stones
Choker with green stones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She wore a yellow sharara and completed the look with a double-layered diamond necklace
Double-layered diamond necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks every inch a regal queen in this blue lehenga accecorised with an antique choker
Antique choker
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The necklace which is encrusted with pearls, jade stones and studs is the perfect accessory for any festival
Necklace with Pearl and jade stones
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her torque necklace which was encrusted with diamonds looks lovely
Torque necklace
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks like a vision to behold in a choker that was embellished with diamonds and studs
Diamond choker
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.