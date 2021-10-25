oct 25, 2021
Kim Kardashian in bodycon outfits
Recently, Kim Kardashian West left us gasping in a Balenciaga one-piece spandex outfit that accentuated her curvy figure credits : getty images
For another glamorous appearance, Kim had picked out a vintage black gown by Versace featuring a risque body-hugging silhouette credits : getty images
For yet another occasion, she had picked out a peach-hued latex bodycon dress with a plunging neckline credits : getty images
To glam things up, she wore a one-shoulder metallic-hued bodysuit and a matching pencil body skirt with a slit at the back credits : getty images
In a green body hugging midi dress, the diva flaunted her gorgeous curves and made our jaws drop to the floor! credits : getty images
Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a cream coloured gown with a long train credits : getty images credits : getty images
The mother of four set our hearts on fire when she stepped out in a blazing red dress that was accessorised with transparent heels credits : getty images
For an event, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star picked out a vintage bodycon latex dress to flaunt her curvy frame credits : getty images
And this ravishing snakeskin print dress with a bustier-style top made her looks even more gorgeous! credits : getty images
Finally, this sheer Givenchy one-piece with a sweetheart neckline and a long embroidered jacket stole the show! credits : getty images
