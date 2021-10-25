oct 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian in bodycon outfits

Recently, Kim Kardashian West left us gasping in a Balenciaga one-piece spandex outfit that accentuated her curvy figure

credits : getty images

For another glamorous appearance, Kim had picked out a vintage black gown by Versace featuring a risque body-hugging silhouette

credits : getty images

For yet another occasion, she had picked out a peach-hued latex bodycon dress with a plunging neckline

credits : getty images

To glam things up, she wore a one-shoulder metallic-hued bodysuit and a matching pencil body skirt with a slit at the back

credits : getty images

In a green body hugging midi dress, the diva flaunted her gorgeous curves and made our jaws drop to the floor!

credits : getty images

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a cream coloured gown with a long train

credits : getty images credits : getty images

The mother of four set our hearts on fire when she stepped out in a blazing red dress that was accessorised with transparent heels

credits : getty images

For an event, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star picked out a vintage bodycon latex dress to flaunt her curvy frame

credits : getty images

And this ravishing snakeskin print dress with a bustier-style top made her looks even more gorgeous!

credits : getty images

Finally, this sheer Givenchy one-piece with a sweetheart neckline and a long embroidered jacket stole the show!

credits : getty images

For more updates on Kim Kardashian and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here