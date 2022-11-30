Heading 3

Kim Kardashian-Kanye West: Style File

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West matched in metallic silver looks at the 2016 Met Gala and rocked the red carpet

Metallic Duo

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West contrasted in monochromatic, black-and-white outfits during one of their event appearances

Monochrome

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in a floral maternity dress as the parents-to-be posed together in style

Parents to be

Image: Getty Images

One of the couple's most iconic appearances happened to be at the 2019 Met Gala when Kim wore the famous wet dress

Iconic Appearance

Image: Getty Images

For one of their red carpet appearances, Kim and Kanye were seen matching in blue outfits

Matching Blues

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West slayed this red carpet appearance as Kanye wore a black jacket whereas Kim donned a sheer bodysuit

Slaying It

Image: Getty Images

Every Met Gala that Kim and Kanye have attended together, the former couple has managed to nail their appearance such as this one

Chic Look 

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Kanye looked runway ready in this look as Kardashian dazzled in a sequinned dress whereas the rapper rocked a cool overcoat

Runway Ready

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Kanye attended 2019 Paris Week together sporting these cool looks as they sat at the Louis Vuitton show

Fashion Week

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Kanye's date night looks were also stylish and this photo proves that as the duo attended a broadway show

Date Night

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here