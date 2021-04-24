Kim Kardashian’s best makeup looks

April 24, 2021

Kim wears heavy brown eyeshadow, voluminous faux lashes and thick brow makeup in this look. She has also lined her lips with a dark brown lip liner and has gone with a brown nude lipstick to achieve stunning lips

She rocks yet another of her signature nude makeup looks along with Instagram brows

She goes for heavily contoured cheeks and nude lips in this makeup look

The diva opts for heavily made-up eyes and a glossy nude lip gloss here

Kim has dark lined lips and heavily made-up brows in this look

She goes for a no-makeup look with just a hint of highlighter here

The diva stuns in this makeup look of shimmery brown eyeshadow and matching brown lipstick

She looks gorgeous in heavy flash lashes and brown lined lips that she has topped with nude lip gloss

She nails the contoured cheeks, light fake lashes and a soft pink lipstick

She looks ethereal in shimmery brown eyeshadow and glossy brown lips

