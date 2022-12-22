Kim Kardashian's best looks from 2022
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
The Kardashians Premiere
Kim Kardashian rocked a stunning silver latex dress as she attended the premiere of The Kardashians earlier this year
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian served sartorial drama on Met Gala red carpet in 2022 as she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore this gorgeous pink Balenciaga gown for one of her event appearances and looked stunning in it
Balenciaga Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian twinned with her daughter North West at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year in pinstriped outfits
Twinning with North
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she attended the Oscars After Party sporting a blue Balenciaga gown
Oscars After Party
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian rocked a strapless latex evening gown as she attended the CFFA Awards 2022
CFDA Awards
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore a shimmering Balenciaga gown during her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Silver Balenciaga Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut in 2022 and arriving for the same, she was seen sporting this hot pink Balenciaga catsuit
Balenciaga Catsuit
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian stunned in a black leather gown as she attended the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Leather Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attended the Milan Fashion Week, wearing a lime green leather outfit by Prada earlier this year
Milan Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.