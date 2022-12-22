Heading 3

Kim Kardashian's best looks from 2022

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 22, 2022

Image: Getty Images

The Kardashians Premiere

Kim Kardashian rocked a stunning silver latex dress as she attended the premiere of The Kardashians earlier this year

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian served sartorial drama on Met Gala red carpet in 2022 as she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore this gorgeous pink Balenciaga gown for one of her event appearances and looked stunning in it

Balenciaga Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian twinned with her daughter North West at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year in pinstriped outfits

Twinning with North

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she attended the Oscars After Party sporting a blue Balenciaga gown

Oscars After Party

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian rocked a strapless latex evening gown as she attended the CFFA Awards 2022

CFDA Awards

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore a shimmering Balenciaga gown during her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Silver Balenciaga Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut in 2022 and arriving for the same, she was seen sporting this hot pink Balenciaga catsuit

Balenciaga Catsuit

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian stunned in a black leather gown as she attended the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Leather Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attended the Milan Fashion Week, wearing a lime green leather outfit by Prada earlier this year

Milan Look 

