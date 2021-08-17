Kirti Kulhari’s fashion game
17
AUg
2021
Kirti Kulhari emits a casual and easy vibe in a ruffled hem dress by Aarushi Kilawat with fluffy sleeves. Her look is accented by metallic ballies
Cladded in ruffles again! The diva teams the wide collar dress with black trousers, boots, and pearl ear studs
Well, this is the striking balance of comfort and style. The actress paired a sweatshirt top with a black pleated skirt and formal shoes
Denim skirts are ‘never-goes-out-of-style’ attires. The beauty pairs it with a polka dot crew-neck t-shirt and formal shoes
The ‘Pink’ actress relies on an A-line tiered dress with puffy sleeves to cast an impression at a social event
Yet again, knocking right with boots. We loved how Kirti made a statement in a chequered top paired with grey pants
Kirti here pairs a plain white shirt with a red flowy skirt decked with poppy tassels. She teams up her look with silver accessories
The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress looks stunning in an Indo-western pink dress with a matching pallu. She completes her look with statement earrings and heels
One trend the actress seems to love is the blazer dress. The actress slays in this Reann Moradian’s royal blue pantsuit that she paired with black stilettos
Here, the diva is dressed in white from tip to toe. She looks smashing as she poses in a white co-ord pantsuit
