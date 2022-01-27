Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 27, 2022
Kirti Kulhari’s unique and chic style
Heading 3
Sleek minimalism
Kirti Kulhari has a unique sense of style that screams chic! Here she wore a black turtleneck dress, teamed with a grey blazer and bright yellow and gold rings
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Next, the diva donned a pink organza saree and styled it with a matching halter-neck blouse and silver accessories
Image: Kirti Kulhari Instagram
Boho style
Colour blocking
Always up to experiment with her look, Kirti nailed the colour-block trend by wearing a striped blue top and bottom set, layered with a floral long coat
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Cotton co-ord set
If you take a close look at Kirti's style, you will notice she loves to wear oversized outfits like this striped long kurti, trouser teamed with a matching blazer
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
The actress looks graceful in this rose-gold anarkali set featuring a kalidaar kurta paired with churidar bottom and embroidered gotta dupatta
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Timeless elegance
We will have to admit, her style never fails to amaze us, here she wore a lilac hued pantsuit with a vibrant orange bralette underneath
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Edgy romantic
Floral jumpsuit
The actress shows how comfort and style can go hand-in-hand in this floral jumpsuit
Video: Pinkvilla
Kirti looks lovely in a purple and red silk organza saree styled with a purple turtleneck blouse with short sleeves
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Eye-catching sexy
Kirti wore a crisp white shirt and teamed it with a bright red skirt with poppy tassels
Video: Pinkvilla
Indo-Western look
She has cracked the code on how to style the oversized blazer right as seen in this white long blazer with colorful collar worn over a black sweater and trousers
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Stunning
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra in bodycon dresses