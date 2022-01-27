Fashion

Joyce Joyson

Jan 27, 2022

Kirti Kulhari’s unique and chic style

Sleek minimalism

Kirti Kulhari has a unique sense of style that screams chic! Here she wore a black turtleneck dress, teamed with a grey blazer and bright yellow and gold rings

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Next, the diva donned a pink organza saree and styled it with a matching halter-neck blouse and silver accessories

Image: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

Boho style

Colour blocking

Always up to experiment with her look, Kirti nailed the colour-block trend by wearing a striped blue top and bottom set, layered with a floral long coat

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Cotton co-ord set

If you take a close look at Kirti's style, you will notice she loves to wear oversized outfits like this striped long kurti, trouser teamed with a matching blazer

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

The actress looks graceful in this rose-gold anarkali set featuring a kalidaar kurta paired with churidar bottom and embroidered gotta dupatta

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Timeless elegance

We will have to admit, her style never fails to amaze us, here she wore a lilac hued pantsuit with a vibrant orange bralette underneath

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Edgy romantic

Floral jumpsuit

The actress shows how comfort and style can go hand-in-hand in this floral jumpsuit

Video: Pinkvilla

Kirti looks lovely in a purple and red silk organza saree styled with a purple turtleneck blouse with short sleeves

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Eye-catching sexy

Kirti wore a crisp white shirt and teamed it with a bright red skirt with poppy tassels

Video: Pinkvilla

Indo-Western look

She has cracked the code on how to style the oversized blazer right as seen in this white long blazer with colorful collar worn over a black sweater and trousers

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Stunning

