Kit Harington-Rose Leslie: Couple Style

DEC 26, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

The couple surely knows how to make an adorable red carpet appearance and this photo captures their amazing outfits as well as a romantic moment

Image: Getty Images

Both Kit and Leslie wore stunning outfits consisting of black motifs for one of their event appearances and looked gorgeous

Black Motifs

Image: Getty Images

At one of the Game Of Thrones events, Kit and Rose put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived in these chic looks

Chic Looks

Image: Getty Images

The couple attended the Golden Globes looking every bit of stylish as Rose wore a green gown whereas Kit looked dapper in a suit

Awards Ready 

Image: Getty Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie looked like a couple straight out of a fairytale as they attended the Met Gala in these gorgeous looks

Met Gala 

Image: Getty Images

Kit Harington looked suave in a tuxedo whereas Rose Leslie made heads turn with this red gown as the couple attended the Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards

Image: Getty Images

Rose Leslie looked stunning as she wore a stunning formal outfit with black trousers for an event and was accompanied by Kit in a dashing look

Formal Looks

Image: Getty Images

Kit and Rose made for the sweetest couple at their wedding and this click showcases their outfits from the big day

Wedding Click

Image: Getty Images

Kit and Rose also made a casual yet stylish appearance at the Glastonbury Festival as the duo opted for simplistic outfits

Glastonbury Festival

Image: Getty Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie know perfectly how to spruce up for an evening outing and this look showcases their perfect fashion choices

Stylish Looks

