Kit Harington-Rose Leslie: Couple Style

Red Carpet Ready
The couple surely knows how to make an adorable red carpet appearance and this photo captures their amazing outfits as well as a romantic moment
Image: Getty Images
Both Kit and Leslie wore stunning outfits consisting of black motifs for one of their event appearances and looked gorgeous
Black Motifs
Image: Getty Images
At one of the Game Of Thrones events, Kit and Rose put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived in these chic looks
Chic Looks
Image: Getty Images
The couple attended the Golden Globes looking every bit of stylish as Rose wore a green gown whereas Kit looked dapper in a suit
Awards Ready
Image: Getty Images
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie looked like a couple straight out of a fairytale as they attended the Met Gala in these gorgeous looks
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Kit Harington looked suave in a tuxedo whereas Rose Leslie made heads turn with this red gown as the couple attended the Olivier Awards
The Olivier Awards
Image: Getty Images
Rose Leslie looked stunning as she wore a stunning formal outfit with black trousers for an event and was accompanied by Kit in a dashing look
Formal Looks
Image: Getty Images
Kit and Rose made for the sweetest couple at their wedding and this click showcases their outfits from the big day
Wedding Click
Image: Getty Images
Kit and Rose also made a casual yet stylish appearance at the Glastonbury Festival as the duo opted for simplistic outfits
Glastonbury Festival
Image: Getty Images
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie know perfectly how to spruce up for an evening outing and this look showcases their perfect fashion choices
Stylish Looks
