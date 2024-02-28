Heading 3

Aditi SingH

Fashion

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Know about the Evolution of a Blouse

Image source- Pexels

Blouses originated in the late 19th century as a separate garment worn by women over their corsets, usually with a skirt or trousers

Origins

Image source- Pexels

The concept of blouses was introduced to India during the British colonial period, mainly through European fashion trends

 Western influence

Image source- Pexels

Before the advent of blouses in India, women covered their bodies with an unstitched cloth or often covered their upper bodies with just jewelry 

India before Blouses

Image source- Pexels

It was much later that a stitched choli came into effect in the subcontinent 

Indian fusion

Image source- Pexels

In India, Blouses were incorporated into Indian traditional attire like sarees, replacing the traditional choli or jacket with the coming of the colonial regime

Advent of Blouse

Image source- Pexels

Regional Variations

Different regions of India adopted blouses differently, with variations in styles, fabrics, and embellishments reflecting local customs and preferences

Image source- Pexels

Blouses gained popularity among Indian women as they provided a more modern and comfortable touch to traditional attire 

Popularity Surge

Image source- Pexels

The widespread adoption of blouses in India was further propelled by Bollywood films

Bollywood Influence

Image source- Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagram

Actresses often showcased trendy blouse designs, setting fashion trends for the masses

Evolution of designs

Image source- Pexels

The designs continue to evolve to cater to the changing sartorial needs while still honoring their rich cultural significance

