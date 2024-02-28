pinkvilla
Aditi SingH
Fashion
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
Know about the Evolution of a Blouse
Image source- Pexels
Blouses originated in the late 19th century as a separate garment worn by women over their corsets, usually with a skirt or trousers
Origins
Image source- Pexels
The concept of blouses was introduced to India during the British colonial period, mainly through European fashion trends
Western influence
Image source- Pexels
Before the advent of blouses in India, women covered their bodies with an unstitched cloth or often covered their upper bodies with just jewelry
India before Blouses
Image source- Pexels
It was much later that a stitched choli came into effect in the subcontinent
Indian fusion
Image source- Pexels
In India, Blouses were incorporated into Indian traditional attire like sarees, replacing the traditional choli or jacket with the coming of the colonial regime
Advent of Blouse
Image source- Pexels
Regional Variations
Different regions of India adopted blouses differently, with variations in styles, fabrics, and embellishments reflecting local customs and preferences
Image source- Pexels
Blouses gained popularity among Indian women as they provided a more modern and comfortable touch to traditional attire
Popularity Surge
Image source- Pexels
The widespread adoption of blouses in India was further propelled by Bollywood films
Bollywood Influence
Image source- Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagram
Actresses often showcased trendy blouse designs, setting fashion trends for the masses
Evolution of designs
Image source- Pexels
The designs continue to evolve to cater to the changing sartorial needs while still honoring their rich cultural significance
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.