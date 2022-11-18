Heading 3

Koffee With Karan 7’s

trendiest looks

Lubna Khan

NOV 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a pink cut-out dress by designer Magda Butrym. It’s fun, dramatic and oh-so-chic!

Image: Sasha Jairam

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor amped up the glamour quotient on Koffee With Karan 7 as she graced the couch with Sara Ali Khan. Her sequinned bodycon dress was an absolute show-stealer!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look on Koffee With Karan 7 was sexy and chic! She opted for an all-black outfit that comprised a black corset, matching tuxedo jacket, and Tom Ford trousers

Image: The House Of Pixels

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s pink-and-red color-blocked outfit made for an unconventional choice, yet looked extremely stylish

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: The House Of Pixels

Sidharth Malhotra

You can’t go wrong with all black! Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a knitted polo by designer Shivan and Narresh and layered it with a lustrous black jacket by Tom Ford

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani served looks on Koffee With Karan season 7 and kept it minimal yet trendy in an ivory corseted midi dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif chose a striped shirt dress that features an asymmetrical silhouette and the actress carried the outfit gracefully

Image: The House Of Pixels

Vicky Kaushal

Pastel suits are having a moment, and Vicky Kaushal made a fashion statement in this subtle yet elegant suit custom designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista, and she slayed maternity fashion in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown that had dramatic, voluminous puffed sleeves

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor co-ordinated his outfit with Kiara Advani and layered his grey suit with a white blazer

