Koffee With Karan 7’s
trendiest looks
Lubna Khan
NOV 18, 2022
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a pink cut-out dress by designer Magda Butrym. It’s fun, dramatic and oh-so-chic!
Image: Sasha Jairam
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor amped up the glamour quotient on Koffee With Karan 7 as she graced the couch with Sara Ali Khan. Her sequinned bodycon dress was an absolute show-stealer!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look on Koffee With Karan 7 was sexy and chic! She opted for an all-black outfit that comprised a black corset, matching tuxedo jacket, and Tom Ford trousers
Image: The House Of Pixels
Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s pink-and-red color-blocked outfit made for an unconventional choice, yet looked extremely stylish
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: The House Of Pixels
Sidharth Malhotra
You can’t go wrong with all black! Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a knitted polo by designer Shivan and Narresh and layered it with a lustrous black jacket by Tom Ford
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani served looks on Koffee With Karan season 7 and kept it minimal yet trendy in an ivory corseted midi dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif chose a striped shirt dress that features an asymmetrical silhouette and the actress carried the outfit gracefully
Image: The House Of Pixels
Vicky Kaushal
Pastel suits are having a moment, and Vicky Kaushal made a fashion statement in this subtle yet elegant suit custom designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Image: Disney+ Hotstar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista, and she slayed maternity fashion in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown that had dramatic, voluminous puffed sleeves
Image: Disney+ Hotstar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor co-ordinated his outfit with Kiara Advani and layered his grey suit with a white blazer
