Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 26, 2024

Konkana Sen’s Elegant Saree Choices

Image: Instagram@konkana

Photography: Instagram@pehelaggarwal

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Konkana opted for a black saree fit that had a thick embellished border and was paired with a bejeweled black blouse 

#1

Photography: Instagram@rishabhkphotography


Sen opted for a simple plain printed gray saree that had a thin detailed multicolored border; she paired it with a purple blouse and accessorized her look with bohemian inspired necklace

#2


Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@pehelaggarwal

The ace director looked elegant in this beautifully bead-embedded saree that had a classy appeal; paired with a V-neck matching blouse 

#3

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@rishabhkphotography

She styled a beautiful gray saree immaculately that was adorned with pink floral prints

#4

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@pehelaggarwal

Konkana’s saree aesthetics are clearly on fleek! She paired it with a halter-neck blouse and elegant jewelry 

#5

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@tenzinseldon_

#6

The Wake Up Sid actress opted for a navy blue saree that had silk yellow detailing on the pallu and was adorned with a silver border on the hem

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@gourabganguli 

Sharma’s saree collection is to die for and is a haven for saree connoisseurs! 

#7

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Photography-Instagram@chandrahas_prabhu

Sen opted for a beautiful Carolina blue-hued saree and paired it with a black floral blouse 

#8

Image: Instagram@konkana 

A white saree with minimal floral prints is indeed a classy and elegant look 

#9

Photography-Instagram@gourabganguli 

Image: Instagram@konkana 

Konkana’s blue base saree set with green vibrant prints is a simple yet ethereal fit that looks mesmerizing! 

#10

Photography- Instagram@anurag_kabburphotography 

Image: Instagram@konkana 

