Korean Fashion Models On Global Runways

Sugandha Srivastava

April 3, 2023

Fashion

It’s not just K-pop and K-drama stars who have been rising on the global stage – South Korean models have also been making their mark in the fashion world

Rising On A Global Level

Source: Irene Kim Instagram 

Get to know these models who not only dominate the runways but also mingle with the fashionable crowd. In addition to their modelling careers, some also have secondary careers

Check Them Out

Source: Lee Ho Jung Instagram 

She is a top model-actress-singer who debuted in 2008, gaining fame at Seoul Fashion Week for her confident runway walk, favoured by streetwear and menswear brands. 

Lee Sung Kyung

Source: Lee Sung Kyung instagram

The Korean-American model gained popularity as a street style icon with her unique outfits and colourful hair. Now a global influencer, she is often seen in luxury brands

Irene Kim

Source: Irene Kim Instagram

Before her Squid Game fame, Jung was at Seoul Fashion Week before deciding to go global and turn heads with her fiery red hair, her signature look

Jung Hoyeon 

Source: Jung Hoyeon Instagram

Known for her natural beauty and easygoing demeanour, she emerged as the winner of Korea’s Next Top Model. Since then she has walked for major fashion shows including Chanel, Miu Miu, Prada and Marc Jacobs

Shin Hyunji

Source: Shin Hyunji Instagram

Soojoo has walked for Vivienne Westwood, Loewe and Fendi, to name a few. In 2015, she opened the Chanel Cruise 2015-16 show in Seoul, known to be a proposition by Karl Lagerfeld himself

Park Soojoo

Source: Park Soojoo Instagram

Her international debut was with Louis Vuitton, and in 2016, she was signed as the brand’s city exclusive for Paris Fashion Week – a first for a South Korean model. 

Sora Choi

Source: Sora Choi Instagram

She started modelling in 1997, having posed with international faces such as Kate Moss and Carla Bruni. She’s an author, DJ and musician, hosts Korea’s Next Top Model, and stars in the hit Money Heist: Korea

Jang Yoonju

Source: Jang Yoonju instagram

She debuted as a teen model walking the runway for a 2012 autumn/winter collection. She can be seen modelling outfits from Alexander McQueen, Prada, Celine, and Chopard alongside Korean brands

Lee Hojung

Source:  Lee Hojung Instagram

