Best couple looks
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 14, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker defined couple style as they stepped out in coordinated outfits by Thom Browne for their Met Gala debut.
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney and Travis made an appearance at the Oscars 2022 ceremony sporting all-black outfits and their matching looks left everyone impressed.
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney and Travis turned heads at Grammys 2022 as the couple gave power couple vibes while sporting black outfits for the event.
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney and Travis adorably held hands during one of their earliest red-carpet appearances at the MTV VMAs 2021 where they donned stylish looks.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney and Travis attended their close friend Simon Huck's wedding in evening looks that seemed to capture old Hollywood glam.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
For Travis' son Landon Barker's birthday event, which was a black-tie event, the couple donned stunning looks as they matched yet again.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney and Travis showed off their wild side in fashion as they donned outfits with bold prints with Kourtney wearing a jumpsuit and Barker in an oversized blanket coat.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
This adorable photo of Kourtney and Travis captures them from what seems to be their New Year bash as they welcomed 2022 together in matching pyjamas.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
This photo of Kourtney and Travis captures them twinning in white t-shirts as the couple enjoyed an evening outing in London.
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
On their Disneyland date, Kourtney and Travis were captured sporting sweatshirts as they adorably posed together for a cute click.
