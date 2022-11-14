Heading 3

Kourtney-Travis:
 Best couple looks

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker defined couple style as they stepped out in coordinated outfits by Thom Browne for their Met Gala debut. 

Met Gala 

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis made an appearance at the Oscars 2022 ceremony sporting all-black outfits and their matching looks left everyone impressed.

Twinning in Black

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis turned heads at Grammys 2022 as the couple gave power couple vibes while sporting black outfits for the event. 

Grammys Look 

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis adorably held hands during one of their earliest red-carpet appearances at the MTV VMAs 2021 where they donned stylish looks.

Red Carpet Glam

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney and Travis attended their close friend Simon Huck's wedding in evening looks that seemed to capture old Hollywood glam.

Evening Looks 

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

For Travis' son Landon Barker's birthday event, which was a black-tie event, the couple donned stunning looks as they matched yet again.

Black Tie Attire

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney and Travis showed off their wild side in fashion as they donned outfits with bold prints with Kourtney wearing a jumpsuit and Barker in an oversized blanket coat.

Bold Prints

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

This adorable photo of Kourtney and Travis captures them from what seems to be their New Year bash as they welcomed 2022 together in matching pyjamas. 

Matching PJs 

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

This photo of Kourtney and Travis captures them twinning in white t-shirts as the couple enjoyed an evening outing in London.

Casual Outings

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

On their Disneyland date, Kourtney and Travis were captured sporting sweatshirts as they adorably posed together for a cute click. 

Disneyland Date 

