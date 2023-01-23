Heading 3

Kristen Stewart’s Mesmerizing Looks

Image: Getty Images

Bold and Beautiful

Kristen Stewart dons an ab-baring crop top with a black organza and lace flounced skirt

Image: Getty Images

Oscars Look

Kristen Stewart looked like a rock star in black shorts and a matching jacket along with an unbuttoned white shirt inside

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart stunned the Met Gala red carpet with this metallic pink patterned long-sleeve top and a pair of baggy white trousers

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart arrived in style with this satin and lace chemise and matching trousers at the Venice Film Festival in 2021

Festival Look

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart made a royal appearance with this gray strapless gown featuring layers of stitched sequins

Gray Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart can pull off anything and she looks ravishingly beautiful in this long pink dress with sequins and glitter touch

Long Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart looks beyond fashionable in this red checkered unbuttoned suit with stylish sunglasses

Checkered Suit

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart looks classic and beautiful in this white collar jacket with a contrasting black lace bralette and A-line skirt

Collar Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so by wearing this black and gold sequin, tulle, and feather embroidered dress

Black and Gold

