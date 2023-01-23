Kristen Stewart’s Mesmerizing Looks
Image: Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful
Kristen Stewart dons an ab-baring crop top with a black organza and lace flounced skirt
Image: Getty Images
Oscars Look
Kristen Stewart looked like a rock star in black shorts and a matching jacket along with an unbuttoned white shirt inside
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart stunned the Met Gala red carpet with this metallic pink patterned long-sleeve top and a pair of baggy white trousers
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart arrived in style with this satin and lace chemise and matching trousers at the Venice Film Festival in 2021
Festival Look
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart made a royal appearance with this gray strapless gown featuring layers of stitched sequins
Gray Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart can pull off anything and she looks ravishingly beautiful in this long pink dress with sequins and glitter touch
Long Dress
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart looks beyond fashionable in this red checkered unbuttoned suit with stylish sunglasses
Checkered Suit
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart looks classic and beautiful in this white collar jacket with a contrasting black lace bralette and A-line skirt
Collar Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so by wearing this black and gold sequin, tulle, and feather embroidered dress
Black and Gold
