Best 2020 ethnic looks

January 01, 2021

Katrina Kaif shines in a silver Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree

Ananya Panday looks radiant in a hot pink Anita Dongre lehenga

Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple in this white palazzo salwar kameez

Kiara Advani brings in one of the best ethnic looks of 2020 in this gold Manish Malhotra saree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous in an ink blue silk saree
Kriti Sanon stuns in this white and gold lehenga

The queen of fashion, Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in this burnt orange handloom number

Anushka Sharma is a simplistic beauty in this white salwar kameez

Alia Bhatt looks so cute in this baby pink lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor puts her best fashion foot forward in this red Manish Malhotra saree

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in this mustard yellow saree by Arpita Mehta

Malaika Arora ups the style quotient of her Tarun Tahiliani saree by pairing it with a matching jacket

