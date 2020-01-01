Katrina Kaif shines in a silver Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree
Ananya Panday looks radiant in a hot pink Anita Dongre lehenga
Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple in this white palazzo salwar kameez
Kiara Advani brings in one of the best ethnic looks of 2020 in this gold Manish Malhotra saree
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous in an ink blue silk saree
Kriti Sanon stuns in this white and gold lehenga
The queen of fashion, Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in this burnt orange handloom number
Anushka Sharma is a simplistic beauty in this white salwar kameez
Alia Bhatt looks so cute in this baby pink lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor puts her best fashion foot forward in this red Manish Malhotra saree
Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in this mustard yellow saree by Arpita Mehta
Malaika Arora ups the style quotient of her Tarun Tahiliani saree by pairing it with a matching jacket
