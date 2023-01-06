Heading 3

Kriti-Alia:
Divas in B&W outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta 

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked ravishing in this ensemble 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She wore a black and white dress with a thigh-high slit 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan: The OG kurta girl

Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She proved that black and white outfits can never go wrong 

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She oozes glam with this black and white striped dress 

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

She manages to make our hearts flutter with her amazing fashion choices 

Deepika Padukone 

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

A white and black pantsuit is also a good choice, right? 

Athiya Shetty 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She defines elegance in this co-ord set 

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She donned a black and white saree and looked beautiful 

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked regal in this black and white striped lehenga teamed up with a black blouse

Kiara Advani 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here