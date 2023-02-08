Kriti-Alia: Divas in leather outfits
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya served some winter-style inspiration in a stylish leather skirt, a leather jacket, and some brown
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediyaa actress raised the temperature in a short black leather dress with a thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Image:Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi hopped on the bandwagon wearing a sexy black leather ensemble and showed us how to slay
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked stunning in a denim corset top and a pair of skin-tight leather pants
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress upped the style quotient in a black leather blazer, a neon mini skirt, and a lacey bodysuit
Deepika Padukone
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika rocked a pair of black leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset
Malaika Arora
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star aced the leather look in a vegan leather dress from the shelves of House Of CB
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Pinkvilla
The Brahmastra actress aced airport style in these blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya took the millennial fashion route in a form-fitting leaf green leather skirt and a floral top
Ananya Panday
