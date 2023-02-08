Heading 3

Kriti-Alia: Divas in leather outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya served some winter-style inspiration in a stylish leather skirt, a leather jacket, and some brown

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediyaa actress raised the temperature in a short black leather dress with a thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon

Image:Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi hopped on the bandwagon wearing a sexy black leather ensemble and showed us how to slay

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in a denim corset top and a pair of skin-tight leather pants

Kiara Advani 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress upped the style quotient in a black leather blazer, a neon mini skirt, and a lacey bodysuit

Deepika Padukone

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika rocked a pair of black leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset 

Malaika Arora 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Fame Game star aced the leather look in a vegan leather dress from the shelves of House Of CB

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Pinkvilla

The Brahmastra actress aced airport style in these blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya took the millennial fashion route in a form-fitting leaf green leather skirt and a floral top

Ananya Panday 

