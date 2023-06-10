pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Kriti-Anushka: Major fashion crossovers
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Many actors have faced fashion crossovers while slaying the red carpet. Take a look at one's which made headlines
Crossovers
The ace actors had a major fashion crossover on May 26 while the actors had graced different occasions
Anushka-Kriti
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma had made her Cannes Film Festival Debut in a stunning gown
Anushka Sharma
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The gown
Anushka opted for a off-shoulder embellished ivory gown from Richard Quinn Couture
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti made an appearance at an event held in Abu Dhabi on the same day while her look astonished the audience
Kriti Sanon
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti was an absolute stunner in the black and white gown with a ruffled floral neckline from the Richard Quinn Couture which happened to be similar to Anushka Sharma
Stunner
Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
The stars happened to wear sequin saree from the same designer and netizens found it fascinating
Sequin Saree
Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Vaani looked ethereal in a two-toned amethyst lilac and ivory sequined saree by Manish Malhotra
Vaani Kapoor
Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena looks iconic in pearl and ivory sequins saree in alluring tones of candy pink by Manish Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor
Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Kajol exudes grace in the warm caramel ombré sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra
Kajol
