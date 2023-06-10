Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2023

 Kriti-Anushka: Major fashion crossovers

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Many actors have faced fashion crossovers while slaying the red carpet. Take a look at one's which made headlines

Crossovers


The ace actors had a major fashion crossover on May 26 while the actors had graced different occasions

Anushka-Kriti

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma had made her Cannes Film Festival Debut in a stunning gown

Anushka Sharma

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The gown

Anushka opted for a off-shoulder embellished ivory gown from Richard Quinn Couture

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti made an appearance at an event held in Abu Dhabi on the same day while her look astonished the audience

Kriti Sanon

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti was an absolute stunner in the black and white gown with a ruffled floral neckline from the Richard Quinn Couture which happened to be similar to Anushka Sharma

Stunner

Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

The stars happened to wear sequin saree from the same designer and netizens found it fascinating

Sequin Saree

Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Vaani looked ethereal in a two-toned amethyst lilac and ivory sequined saree by Manish Malhotra

Vaani Kapoor

Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena looks iconic in pearl and ivory sequins saree in alluring tones of candy pink by Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor

Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Kajol exudes grace in the warm caramel ombré sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra

Kajol

