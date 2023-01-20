Kriti-Bhumi: Divas in a black saree pinkvilla Neenaz Akhtar FASHIONJAN 20, 2023Image Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram Kriti turned heads as she posed in a custom black saree with a halter neck backless blouseKriti SanonImage Source: Malaika Arora InstagramMalla left us star-struck with her gorgeous festive avatar in an exquisite black saree and a matching blouseMalaika AroraTara to Sara: celebs in black outfitsShanaya to Sara: Black gowns for partiesImage Source: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramThe Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this sheer black saree by Manish MalhotraJanhvi KapoorImage Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram The Dhadkan star looked glamorous in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery workShilpa ShettyImage Source: Bhumi Pednekar InstagramBhumi made our jaws drop in an all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the borderBhumi PednekarImage Source: Mouni Roy InstagramThe Brahmastra actress dazzled in a striped sequinned black saree from Kalki FashionMouni RoyImage Source: Vaani Kapoor InstagramThe Bell Bottom actress exuded oomph in a black chiffon saree with geometric borders and multi-coloured feather adornments Vaani Kapoor Image Source: Shaleena Nathani InstagramDP looked gorgeous in a black organza saree with a tone-on-tone beaded border and a high-neck blouseDeepika PadukoneImage Source: Priyanka Chopra InstagramThe Baywatch actress looked stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree ladened with pink and yellow floral printsPriyanka ChopraFor more updates, follow Pinkvilla. Click Here