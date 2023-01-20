Heading 3

Kriti-Bhumi: Divas in a black saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

Image Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti turned heads as she posed in a custom black saree with a halter neck backless blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla left us star-struck with her gorgeous festive avatar in an exquisite black saree and a matching blouse

Malaika Arora

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Dhadkan star looked glamorous in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery work

Shilpa Shetty

Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi made our jaws drop in an all-black sheer saree with minimal embellishments along the border

Bhumi Pednekar

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress dazzled in a striped sequinned black saree from Kalki Fashion

Mouni Roy

Image  Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Bell Bottom actress exuded oomph in a black chiffon saree with geometric borders and multi-coloured feather adornments 

Vaani Kapoor 

Image Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP looked gorgeous in a black organza saree with a tone-on-tone beaded border and a high-neck blouse

Deepika Padukone

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The Baywatch actress looked stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree ladened with pink and yellow floral prints

Priyanka Chopra

