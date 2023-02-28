Kriti-Katrina: Celeb-inspired floral looks
FEB 28, 2023
Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a printed crop top and skirt set
White Florals!
Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma in a beautiful traditional ensemble featuring a V-necked blouse with delicate floral threadwork is a delight
Going Bohemian
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s love for floral outfits is no secret!
Picture-Perfect
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif stuns everyone with her Floral Pantsuit look
Pink Formals
Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The beautiful Rashmika Mandanna in a floral Indo-western outfit charms with her sultry looks
Rashmika in colorful hues
Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor donned a lovely pink lehenga with heavy floral work making heads turn with her beauty
Pink Lehenga
Image Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks perfect in a summer-styled dress
Inspiring a summer look
Image Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur in eye-catching pink gown
A floral gown
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone takes the fashion quotient a notch higher with her floral hued midi dress
Deepika’s floral midi dress
