Kriti-Katrina: Celeb-inspired floral looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a printed crop top and skirt set

White Florals!

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka Sharma in a beautiful traditional ensemble featuring a V-necked blouse with delicate floral threadwork is a delight 

Going Bohemian

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan’s love for floral outfits is no secret!

Picture-Perfect

Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif stuns everyone with her Floral Pantsuit look

Pink Formals

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The beautiful Rashmika Mandanna in a floral Indo-western outfit charms with her sultry looks

Rashmika in colorful hues

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor donned a lovely pink lehenga with heavy floral work making heads turn with her beauty

Pink Lehenga

Image Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks perfect in a summer-styled dress

Inspiring a summer look

Image Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur in eye-catching pink gown

A floral gown

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone takes the fashion quotient a notch higher with her floral hued midi dress

Deepika’s floral midi dress

