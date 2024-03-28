Heading 3

MARCH 28, 2024

Kriti Kharbanda’s Beautiful Wedding Looks

Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and @pulkitsamrat

The adorable couple, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married in an intimate ceremony on March 15, 2024

#1

Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and @pulkitsamrat

The couple color coordinated their wedding attires; while Pulkit looked handsome as ever in a pear green sherwani; Kriti stunned in a pastel hued lehenga 

#2

Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in 

Kharbanda’s lehenga was ethereal, with mix shades of pink spread all over; making for a mesmerizing look 

#3

Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in 

This Anamika Khanna lehenga had beautiful flower motifs on the scalloped edges; a beautiful border detailing on the dupatta and an extremely stunning simple yet embellished blouse 

#4

Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in 

Kriti accessorized her wedding look with beautiful gold and ivory jewelry, matching earrings, an opulent nath and mangteeka to complete the bridal look

#5

Image source- Instagram@stylebyami 

#6

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Actress wore a beautiful Ridhi Mehra’s orange hued sharara ensemble; with an organza dupatta on her Haldi Ceremony 

Image source- Instagram@stylebyami 

Kriti accessorized her look with a pearl string embedded braid; matching haath phool, chaand baalis and a mangtika with small orange emerald in the centre

#7

Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda 

The actress stunned at her Sangeet ceremony in this blingy blue lehenga, heavily embellished and accessorized with beautiful diamond jewelry 

#8

Image source- Instagram@ritukumarhq

The Housefull 4 actress ditched the conventional mehendi look and instead opted for a beige floral ensemble; consisting of a corset-style blouse, lehenga and an attached dupatta

#9

Image source- Instagram@stylebyami 

Kriti’s reception look was a stunning strapless mermaid gown; custom made by Gauri and Nainika. She accessorized her look minimally with an emerald necklace and choodas

#10

