MARCH 28, 2024
Kriti Kharbanda’s Beautiful Wedding Looks
Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and @pulkitsamrat
The adorable couple, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married in an intimate ceremony on March 15, 2024
Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and @pulkitsamrat
The couple color coordinated their wedding attires; while Pulkit looked handsome as ever in a pear green sherwani; Kriti stunned in a pastel hued lehenga
Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in
Kharbanda’s lehenga was ethereal, with mix shades of pink spread all over; making for a mesmerizing look
Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in
This Anamika Khanna lehenga had beautiful flower motifs on the scalloped edges; a beautiful border detailing on the dupatta and an extremely stunning simple yet embellished blouse
Image source- Instagram@anamikakhanna.in
Kriti accessorized her wedding look with beautiful gold and ivory jewelry, matching earrings, an opulent nath and mangteeka to complete the bridal look
Image source- Instagram@stylebyami
The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Actress wore a beautiful Ridhi Mehra’s orange hued sharara ensemble; with an organza dupatta on her Haldi Ceremony
Image source- Instagram@stylebyami
Kriti accessorized her look with a pearl string embedded braid; matching haath phool, chaand baalis and a mangtika with small orange emerald in the centre
Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda
The actress stunned at her Sangeet ceremony in this blingy blue lehenga, heavily embellished and accessorized with beautiful diamond jewelry
Image source- Instagram@ritukumarhq
The Housefull 4 actress ditched the conventional mehendi look and instead opted for a beige floral ensemble; consisting of a corset-style blouse, lehenga and an attached dupatta
Image source- Instagram@stylebyami
Kriti’s reception look was a stunning strapless mermaid gown; custom made by Gauri and Nainika. She accessorized her look minimally with an emerald necklace and choodas
