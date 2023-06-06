Heading 3

JUNE 06, 2023

Kriti Kharbanda’s chic summer style 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram account 

In an interview, Kriti revealed that in the early stages of her career, she did her own makeup! This subtle, flawless look inspires her fans to learn the skill and get a glowing look 

The summer glow

Kharbanda is beaming like the bright rays of sunshine in this ethnic look

The desi twist 

Enjoying swimming in the summer is a no-brainer and Kriti has taken this opportunity to show off her sizzling summer style

The beachy vibes 

The Raaz Reboot debutant is making her fans wonder about the secret to her angelic glow in a white ensemble

The angelic white 

The 14 Phere fame has captured the attention of her fans with this chic summer dress

The summer dress

The Housefull 4 actress is oozing warmth and elegance in this eye-pleasing outfit

The yellow glow 

Kriti Kharbanda has played a variety of roles and pulled off some mesmerizing colors that make her shine in bright light

The tan tantrums 

One simply cannot go wrong with an oversized shirt during summers and Kriti has done the same

The classic shirt 

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana fame has pulled off an ethnic ensemble with unmatched grace yet again

 The eccentric ethnic 

The Karwaan artist dazzles in this notorious red look that has surely made the Internet swoon

 The raging red 

