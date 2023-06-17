Heading 3

SHRUTI MEHTA

Fashion

JUNE 17, 2023

Kriti-Mira:
Celebs rock in ruffle dress

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Pathaan fame is looking breathtaking in her ruffle gown. The pop of pink makes her look fresh and classy

Deepika Padukone


More is more. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress has caught the attention of her fans in this all-gold ensemble. The ruffle detailing has elevated the charm of her look

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks adorable yet powerful like Elsa in her icy blue ruffle outfit

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is radiating Tinker Bell vibes in this short, all-white ruffle ensemble. Minimal jewelry and a messy bun completes her look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is notoriously famous for rocking bold looks and this
red ruffle dress lives up to her reputation

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks fascinating leaning across the fridge in this floral dress. A barefoot and messy wet hair look has increased the oomph factor

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

The Dahaad fame has set the screens on fire in this stylish metallic dress. The thigh-high slit and gold heels have amped up her look

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The Mimi protagonist looks absolutely stunning in the lavender and silver ruffle dress 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looks like a breath of fresh air in a strapless green and white ruffle gown 

Pooja Hegde

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

One simply cannot fault the Brahmastra actress in this nude beige ensemble. Minimal accessories, a side hairdo, and
a flawless base accentuates her look

Alia Bhatt

