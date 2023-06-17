pinkvilla
JUNE 17, 2023
Kriti-Mira:
Celebs rock in ruffle dress
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Pathaan fame is looking breathtaking in her ruffle gown. The pop of pink makes her look fresh and classy
Deepika Padukone
More is more. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress has caught the attention of her fans in this all-gold ensemble. The ruffle detailing has elevated the charm of her look
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks adorable yet powerful like Elsa in her icy blue ruffle outfit
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is radiating Tinker Bell vibes in this short, all-white ruffle ensemble. Minimal jewelry and a messy bun completes her look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is notoriously famous for rocking bold looks and this
red ruffle dress lives up to her reputation
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks fascinating leaning across the fridge in this floral dress. A barefoot and messy wet hair look has increased the oomph factor
Mira Rajput Kapoor
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
The Dahaad fame has set the screens on fire in this stylish metallic dress. The thigh-high slit and gold heels have amped up her look
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The Mimi protagonist looks absolutely stunning in the lavender and silver ruffle dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looks like a breath of fresh air in a strapless green and white ruffle gown
Pooja Hegde
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
One simply cannot fault the Brahmastra actress in this nude beige ensemble. Minimal accessories, a side hairdo, and
a flawless base accentuates her look
Alia Bhatt
