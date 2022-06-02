Heading 3

Kriti Sanon aces desi style in a lehenga

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 02, 2022

Kriti looked fabulous for a wedding reception in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads in brick-shaped patterns

Fabulous in Black

She looked nothing short of a regal bridal princess in an embellished orange lehenga by Seema Gujral

Royalty Redefined

Fresh and playful in a pastel Phulkari lehenga, the Mimi actress served fashion goals for a spring wedding

Playful Vibes

Kriti was then decked up in a stunning white and gold lehenga and statement accessories

Superb Style

Taking the modern route but keeping the ethnic factor intact, she picked out a Shehlaa Khan floral lehenga and teamed it with a sheer long jacket instead of a dupatta

Contemporary Touch

Making a strong case for mix-and-match style, she rocked a sleeveless black choli with a hot pink lehenga skirt and a black dupatta with a gold border

Stop & Stare

For a wedding, she chose to go the pink route in a lovely chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Pretty In Pink

Black seems to be the current favourite shade of the Bachchhan Pandey actress as she sports another glamorous look in this embellished lehenga

Beauty In Black

Her sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is a gorgeous pick for a cocktail reception party

Sparkling In Green

She looked like a million bucks in this beige lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and floral motifs

Like A Million Bucks

