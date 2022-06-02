Heading 3
Kriti Sanon aces desi style in a lehenga
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti looked fabulous for a wedding reception in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads in brick-shaped patterns
Fabulous in Black
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She looked nothing short of a regal bridal princess in an embellished orange lehenga by Seema Gujral
Royalty Redefined
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Fresh and playful in a pastel Phulkari lehenga, the Mimi actress served fashion goals for a spring wedding
Playful Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti was then decked up in a stunning white and gold lehenga and statement accessories
Superb Style
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Taking the modern route but keeping the ethnic factor intact, she picked out a Shehlaa Khan floral lehenga and teamed it with a sheer long jacket instead of a dupatta
Contemporary Touch
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Making a strong case for mix-and-match style, she rocked a sleeveless black choli with a hot pink lehenga skirt and a black dupatta with a gold border
Stop & Stare
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For a wedding, she chose to go the pink route in a lovely chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Black seems to be the current favourite shade of the Bachchhan Pandey actress as she sports another glamorous look in this embellished lehenga
Beauty In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is a gorgeous pick for a cocktail reception party
Sparkling In Green
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like a million bucks in this beige lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and floral motifs
Like A Million Bucks
