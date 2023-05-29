Heading 3

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 29, 2023

Kriti Sanon and
her fab co-ord sets

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked jaw-dropping in a sequinned red crop top and a matching skirt

Jaw-dropping

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram


She looked stunning in an embellished black skirt and a structured black crop top

Stunning

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Chic

She looked chic in a monochrome green co-ord set

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti nailed the monochrome look in a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers

Checkmate

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She showed us how to rock the chicest brunch look in a snazzy coordinated set

Denim On Denim

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress turned heads in an all-black outfit featuring a strapless leather corset top

Modish

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She served some desi glam in an embellished red co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani 

Glam Queen

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her brown Polite Society blazer and corset top paired with a matching mini skirt looked fab

Brown Is Hot

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked gorgeous n this black and white striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt

Mood B&W

Her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set with sensuous cut-out details is perfect

Formal Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

