NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 29, 2023
Kriti Sanon and
her fab co-ord sets
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked jaw-dropping in a sequinned red crop top and a matching skirt
Jaw-dropping
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked stunning in an embellished black skirt and a structured black crop top
Stunning
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Chic
She looked chic in a monochrome green co-ord set
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti nailed the monochrome look in a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers
Checkmate
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She showed us how to rock the chicest brunch look in a snazzy coordinated set
Denim On Denim
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress turned heads in an all-black outfit featuring a strapless leather corset top
Modish
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She served some desi glam in an embellished red co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani
Glam Queen
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her brown Polite Society blazer and corset top paired with a matching mini skirt looked fab
Brown Is Hot
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked gorgeous n this black and white striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt
Mood B&W
Her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set with sensuous cut-out details is perfect
Formal Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
