pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
September 24, 2023
Kriti Sanon and her gorgeous shararas
Desi Gal
Kriti Sanon exuded desi vibes in a beautiful lavender sharara by Anjul Bhandari
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Ravishing
She upped her style quotient in an embellished red sharara with a cape
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Punjabi Kudi
She looked stunning in this embellished floral sharara by Seema Gujral
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Desi Girl In Pink
This pastel pink Shivan & Narresh sharara looked splendid on her
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Slayer In Red
The Bhediya actress took a semi-modern route in red sharara pants and a peplum-style asymmetric kurta
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Experimental Route
Kriti looked ravishing in a white jacket-kurta paired with sharara bottoms
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Wedding Guest Style
She looked simply gorgeous in a pastel sharara by Tarun Tahiliani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Vibrant Green
She put her best desi foot forward in a striking green embroidered sharara set
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked summer-ready in a yellow and pink tie-dye ensemble
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Tie-dye Love
Her boho-chic desi style in this high-waist sharara and a front-slit kurta was on point
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Boho Desi Style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.