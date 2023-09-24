Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

September 24, 2023

Kriti Sanon and her gorgeous shararas

Desi Gal

Kriti Sanon exuded desi vibes in a beautiful lavender sharara by Anjul Bhandari

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Ravishing

She upped her style quotient in an embellished red sharara with a cape

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Punjabi Kudi 

She looked stunning in this embellished floral sharara by Seema Gujral

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Desi Girl In Pink 

This pastel pink Shivan & Narresh sharara looked splendid on her

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Slayer In Red

The Bhediya actress took a semi-modern route in red sharara pants and a peplum-style asymmetric kurta

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Experimental Route 

Kriti looked ravishing in a white jacket-kurta paired with sharara bottoms 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Wedding Guest Style 

She looked simply gorgeous in a pastel sharara by Tarun Tahiliani

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Vibrant Green 

She put her best desi foot forward in a striking green embroidered sharara set

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked summer-ready in a yellow and pink tie-dye ensemble

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Tie-dye Love 

Her boho-chic desi style in this high-waist sharara and a front-slit kurta was on point

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Boho Desi Style 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here