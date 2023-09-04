pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Kriti Sanon and her love for sarees
Ethereal
Kriti Sanon looked pretty as always in a printed satin organza saree
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Stunner
The Bhediya actress looked ethereal in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Desi Glam
Kriti exuded desi glam in a sheer embellished saree
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Elegant
She took the traditional route in a custom-made chocolate brown saree
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Perfection
She was draped to perfection in an ivory-white saree with an embellished border
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Gorgeous
Kriti looked gorgeous in a sheer feathered red drape
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ivory Hues
This ivory saree featuring a golden floral border looked beautiful on her
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Floral Style
Kriti looked spring-ready in a simple floral-print saree
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Beauty
She looked magical in a sparkly midnight blue saree and a golden halter-neck blouse
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her lilac saree featuring embroidery with floral patterns is on point
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
On Fleek
