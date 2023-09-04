Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Kriti Sanon and her love for sarees

Ethereal

Kriti Sanon looked pretty as always in a printed satin organza saree 

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Stunner

The Bhediya actress looked ethereal in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice 

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Desi Glam

Kriti exuded desi glam in a sheer embellished saree

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Elegant

She took the traditional route in a custom-made chocolate brown saree

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Perfection

She was draped to perfection in an ivory-white saree with an embellished border 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Gorgeous

Kriti looked gorgeous in a sheer feathered red drape

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ivory Hues

This ivory saree featuring a golden floral border looked beautiful on her

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Floral Style

Kriti looked spring-ready in a simple floral-print saree

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Beauty

She looked magical in a sparkly midnight blue saree and a golden halter-neck blouse 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her lilac saree featuring embroidery with floral patterns is on point

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

On Fleek

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here