Rishika Shah

APR 10, 2022

Kriti Sanon in black outfits

Black Saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti draped herself in a sheer black embellish saree by Manish Malhotra teamed with a sleeveless blouse

Showstopper

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti walked the ramp as a showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakmé Fashion Week dressed in a shimmery black indo-western attire

The Bachchan Paandey actress exuded boss babe vibes dressed in an all leather black outfit

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Faux Leather

She added an extra dose of glam to her power dressing by teaming her black trousers with a one-shoulder top

Power Dressing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti had us stunned as she posed in a black indo-western gown featuring a bandhgala with buttons on the front

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Traditional With A Twist

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti twirled around in a black anarkali by designer Rohit Bal decked in red roses

Flower Power

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti had us weak on our knees as she posed in a little black dress decked in sequins

Little Black Dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti resembled a sky filled with stars dressed in a sequined skirt set adorned with stars

Starry Night

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked magical as she posed in a sheer black dress decked in white polka dotted print all over

Polka Dots

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a black shirt dress with a high low hem and sealed the attire with traditional earrings and white sneakers

Shirt Dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Dilwale actress looked phenomenal in a beaming black lehenga teamed with a cape and statement jewellery

Black Lehenga

