Fashion
Rishika Shah
APR 10, 2022
Kriti Sanon in black outfits
Black Saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti draped herself in a sheer black embellish saree by Manish Malhotra teamed with a sleeveless blouse
Showstopper
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti walked the ramp as a showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakmé Fashion Week dressed in a shimmery black indo-western attire
The Bachchan Paandey actress exuded boss babe vibes dressed in an all leather black outfit
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Faux Leather
She added an extra dose of glam to her power dressing by teaming her black trousers with a one-shoulder top
Power Dressing
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti had us stunned as she posed in a black indo-western gown featuring a bandhgala with buttons on the front
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Traditional With A Twist
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti twirled around in a black anarkali by designer Rohit Bal decked in red roses
Flower Power
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti had us weak on our knees as she posed in a little black dress decked in sequins
Little Black Dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti resembled a sky filled with stars dressed in a sequined skirt set adorned with stars
Starry Night
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked magical as she posed in a sheer black dress decked in white polka dotted print all over
Polka Dots
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a black shirt dress with a high low hem and sealed the attire with traditional earrings and white sneakers
Shirt Dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Dilwale actress looked phenomenal in a beaming black lehenga teamed with a cape and statement jewellery
Black Lehenga
