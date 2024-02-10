pinkvilla
Nikita Vishwakarma
Fashion
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Kriti Sanon Co-ord set looks
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon stuns in a sophisticated co-ord set, pairing a white sleeveless top with a chic tie with a black, body-fit one-side cut skirt for a formal and elegant ensemble
Sophisticated chic
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon exudes glamor in a neon co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder top and strikes an elegant pose, radiating confidence in every frame
Neon Queen
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon commands attention in an all-black co-ord set, accentuated by a sleek blazer, exuding confidence and sophistication
Pant suit look
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon rocks a flawless co-ord set featuring a stylish long belt, paired with a cute crop top design and comfy pants, adding a bold touch to her ensemble
Cutie pie
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a chic co-ord set, flaunting a trendy crop top paired elegantly with a one-side cut skirt, completing her look with gold jewellery
Style is what she chose
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Wow look
Kriti Sanon shines in a stunning black and white striped co-ord set, featuring a cute top and short bottoms, topping off with a jacket for a truly captivating ensemble
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon nails the formal co-ord set look with a short blazer elegantly paired with a matching short skirt with sultry stockings
Sophistication meets style
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon effortlessly dazzles in an off-shoulder co-ord set adorned with a captivating long tail hand design at the back, completing her look with minimal accessorises
Grace and charm
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon channels a chic checkmate vibe in a black and white co-ord set, complemented by a matching color handbag, exuding timeless elegance and sophistication
Checkmate Vibe
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Kriti Sanon epitomizes sophistication in a sleeveless top paired with formal pants, showcasing a perfect blend of style and elegance for any occasion
Style and elegance
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.