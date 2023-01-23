Kriti Sanon dazzles in a midi dress
JAN 23, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress looks chic max in a leather embossed midi from Ambika Lal
Chic Max
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned up the heat in a midi black dress that entailed a sexy thigh-high slit
Hello Hotness
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for the hemline by wearing a corseted midi dress in a blush pink shade
Pretty Peachy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Giving us yet another look to swoon over, Kriti looked ravishing in a bodycon midi dress with cut-outs
Ravishing Much
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is a floral dream in this flared midi dress with a bloomed 3D applique in the middle
AFloral Dream
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She struck a perfect pose in a pastel blue bodycon number with ruched detail
Like A Diva
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her gorgeous curves induce all kinds of envy in this form-fitting all-black midi dress
Woman In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is dressed to kill in this ruched green one-shoulder midi dress
Natty Dreams
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her all-white midi dress shows us what stunning sartorial dreams are made of
Delightful White
