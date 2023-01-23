Heading 3

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a midi dress

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress looks chic max in a leather embossed midi from Ambika Lal

Chic Max

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turned up the heat in a midi black dress that entailed a sexy thigh-high slit

Hello Hotness

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She makes a snazzy case for the hemline by wearing a corseted midi dress in a blush pink shade

Pretty Peachy 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Giving us yet another look to swoon over, Kriti looked ravishing in a bodycon midi dress with cut-outs

Ravishing Much

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is a floral dream in this flared midi dress with a bloomed 3D applique in the middle

AFloral Dream

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She struck a perfect pose in a pastel blue bodycon number with ruched detail

Like A Diva

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her gorgeous curves induce all kinds of envy in this form-fitting all-black midi dress 

Woman In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is dressed to kill in this ruched green one-shoulder midi dress 

Natty Dreams 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her all-white midi dress shows us what stunning sartorial dreams are made of

Delightful White

