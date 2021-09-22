sept 22, 2021
Kriti Sanon is a desi diva in a saree!
Always finding the best ways to flaunt her style, Kriti Sanon likes to up her fashion quotient in a classic six-yard drape. This Bhumika Sharma wonder serves as proof
Once in a while, Kriti likes to experiment with patterns by picking out a bright-hued ruffle saree and teams it up with a modern-style blouse
Or let’s just say that she likes to bring a fashion revolution with her eccentric saree looks!
But whenever she sticks to a good old Banarasi saree, she makes sure all the heads are turned!
We are huge fans of her Diwali look that included a golden brown saree replete with antique zari work
And then her traditional look for another party included an orange floral printed saree paired with a pink and silver bustier blouse
All set to paint the town red, Kriti opted for a bold red Anita Dongre saree that was teamed with a floral embroidered sleeveless blouse
Making our jaws drop to the floor, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a sequinned Manish Malhotra saree that was styled with a sexy racer-back blouse
The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress never misses out a chance to experiment with breezy floral numbers too
For her friend’s wedding, Sanon is often seen taking the Indo-western route in a host of gorgeous pre-draped numbers
And when she leaves us amazed with her choice of unpredictable colours, we are still mesmerised by her desi diva looks!
For more updates on Kriti Sanon and fashion
, follow Pinkvilla