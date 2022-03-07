Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 07, 2022
Kriti Sanon is a desi kudi in sarees
Sheer Black Saree
Acing the desi style like a true diva, Kriti slayed the look in a sheer black Manish Malhotra saree full of sequins and mini beads
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She then set the trend for chiffon sarees by picking out two bright creations by Anita Dongre. First, she made us fall in love with this flowy orange drape with tropical prints
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Flowy Drape
And then she stole the show in a lime green saree with a burst of prints and delicate embroidery all over it
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Summer Prints
Taking the minimalist route, she rocked a beautiful white saree with paisley prints and fringe detailing
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Playful Paisley
She aced the contemporary desi game in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra chiffon saree featuring ruffled pallu
Contemporary Touch
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She then added a modern twist to her vibrant pink handwoven silk saree by choosing a strapless blouse to go with it
Banarasi Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Playing the bridal muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection, Kriti stole the show in a signature pink and white sequined saree paired with a red blouse
Bridal Muse
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
She showed us how to keep things fresh and vibrant in a floral-print Monisha Jaising saree
Vibrant Colour
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her floral ruffle saree paired with a matching cut-sleeve blouse is yet another example of breezy desi style
Floral Power
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Perfect for intimate festive occasions, her bright red saree slight border and embellished blouse are worth bookmarking
Red Romance
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
