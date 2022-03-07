Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 07, 2022

Kriti Sanon is a desi kudi in sarees

Heading 3

Sheer Black Saree

Acing the desi style like a true diva, Kriti slayed the look in a sheer black Manish Malhotra saree full of sequins and mini beads

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She then set the trend for chiffon sarees by picking out two bright creations by Anita Dongre. First, she made us fall in love with this flowy orange drape with tropical prints

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Flowy Drape

And then she stole the show in a lime green saree with a burst of prints and delicate embroidery all over it

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Summer Prints

Taking the minimalist route, she rocked a beautiful white saree with paisley prints and fringe detailing

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Playful Paisley

She aced the contemporary desi game in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra chiffon saree featuring ruffled pallu

Contemporary Touch

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She then added a modern twist to her vibrant pink handwoven silk saree by choosing a strapless blouse to go with it

Banarasi Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Playing the bridal muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection, Kriti stole the show in a signature pink and white sequined saree paired with a red blouse

Bridal Muse

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

She showed us how to keep things fresh and vibrant in a floral-print Monisha Jaising saree

Vibrant Colour

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her floral ruffle saree paired with a matching cut-sleeve blouse is yet another example of breezy desi style

Floral Power

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Perfect for intimate festive occasions, her bright red saree slight border and embellished blouse are worth bookmarking

Red Romance

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde’s playful tops

Click Here